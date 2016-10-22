DesignersFashionNews

Peter Dundas Leaves Roberto Cavalli as Creative Director

22 Oct 2016
0
Peter Dundas

Peter Dundas

NEW YORK, NY October 21, 2016

In the ever-revolving game of designer musical chairs and their contracts with fashion houses, Peter Dundas is leaving Roberto Cavalli. In news that shocked the fashion industry earlier today, Dundas’ final collection for the iconic Italian fashion house was Spring 2017, shown only a few weeks ago at Milan Fashion Week. The Norwegian-born designer joined the brand in March 2015 and his first collection for Spring 2016 received appalling reviews on our forums. His next collection for Fall 2016 was a vast improvement, but Dundas took two giant steps backward with his most recent Spring 2017 showing. Nonetheless, the announcement came as a shock.

IMAGE: IMAXTREE

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Posts

Madonna: Old Hollywood Glamour for Harper’s Bazaar
15 Jan 2017
Solange! Interview’s Powerful February Cover
15 Jan 2017
New Uniforms for Delta Designed By Zac Posen
14 Dec 2016
Melanin Goddess Khoudia Diop Is #BreakingTheInternet
14 Dec 2016

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 262144 bytes) in /hermes/bosnaweb06a/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 2410