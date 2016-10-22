Peter Dundas Leaves Roberto Cavalli as Creative Director

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY October 21, 2016

In the ever-revolving game of designer musical chairs and their contracts with fashion houses, Peter Dundas is leaving Roberto Cavalli. In news that shocked the fashion industry earlier today, Dundas’ final collection for the iconic Italian fashion house was Spring 2017, shown only a few weeks ago at Milan Fashion Week. The Norwegian-born designer joined the brand in March 2015 and his first collection for Spring 2016 received appalling reviews on our forums. His next collection for Fall 2016 was a vast improvement, but Dundas took two giant steps backward with his most recent Spring 2017 showing. Nonetheless, the announcement came as a shock.

