NYFW: Bridal Fall 2017 Spectacular Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion

22 Oct 2016
Marchesa Fall 2017

Marchesa Fall 2017

Badgley-Mischka Fall 2017

Badgley-Mischka Fall 2017

Idan Cohen Fall 2017

Idan Cohen Fall 2017

Idan Cohen Fall 2017

Idan Cohen Fall 2017

JLM Fall 2017

JLM Fall 2017

Rivini Fall 2017

Rivini Fall 2017

Yolan Cris Fall 2017

Yolan Cris Fall 2017

Francesca Miranda Fall 2017

Francesca Miranda Fall 2017

Viktor & Rolf Fall 2017

Viktor & Rolf Fall 2017

Alon Livine Fall 2017

Alon Livine Fall 2017

Truly by Zac Posen Fall 2017

Truly by Zac Posen Fall 2017

Houghton Fall 2017

Houghton Fall 2017

Romona Keveza Fall 2017

Romona Keveza Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta Fall 2017

Oscar De La Renta Fall 2017

Temperley London Fall 2017

Temperley London Fall 2017

Temperley London Fall 2017

Temperley London Fall 2017

Name Khan Fall 2017

Name Khan Fall 2017

Naeem Khan Fall 2017

Naeem Khan Fall 2017

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Ines Di Santo Fall 2017

Ines Di Santo Fall 2017

Theia Fall 2017

Theia Fall 2017

Theia Fall 2017

Theia Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera Fall 2017

Carolina Herrera Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Sachin Babi Fall 2017

Marchesa Fall 2017

Marchesa Fall 2017

Marchesa Fall 2017

Marchesa Fall 2017

marchesa-fall2017

NEW YORK, NY October 22, 2016

While we realize that you may be experiencing a bit of fashion fatigue after all the Spring 2017 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, Fashion Month has one final act for your viewing pleasure. We’re referring to NYFW: Bridal Fall 2017, which just so happens to follow on the flashy heels of the ready-to-wear collections. This season saw a return to classic wedding dresses, simple silhouettes and stark white shades, but that didn’t mean that modern touches took a backseat. We were treated to a rainbow of colors, gowns showing significant shoulder (not just off-the-shoulder, but peekaboo sleeves as well), streamlined jumpsuits and flowing capes to give those long trains a run for their money down the aisle.

PHOTOS: Thomas Barnes

 

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

