NYFW: Bridal Fall 2017 Spectacular Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion

NEW YORK, NY October 22, 2016

While we realize that you may be experiencing a bit of fashion fatigue after all the Spring 2017 shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, Fashion Month has one final act for your viewing pleasure. We’re referring to NYFW: Bridal Fall 2017, which just so happens to follow on the flashy heels of the ready-to-wear collections. This season saw a return to classic wedding dresses, simple silhouettes and stark white shades, but that didn’t mean that modern touches took a backseat. We were treated to a rainbow of colors, gowns showing significant shoulder (not just off-the-shoulder, but peekaboo sleeves as well), streamlined jumpsuits and flowing capes to give those long trains a run for their money down the aisle.

PHOTOS: Thomas Barnes

