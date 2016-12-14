CelebrityDesignersFashionNews

Is 15-Year-Old Kaia Gerber – Too Young to Be the Face of Marc Jacobs Beauty?

14 Dec 2016
Kaia Gerber

NEW YORK,NY December 13, 2016

Kaia Gerber has had a pretty amazing year. She posed alongside her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford on the cover of Vogue Paris back in April, went solo on the cover of POP and managed to land a place in an Alexander Wang ad campaign. So it should really come as no surprise to see Marc Jacobs snapping up the 15-year-old beauty as the face of his new makeup collection. Back in September, Jacobs gave us a sneak peek at the David Sims and Katie Grand-styled shoot, but now the official campaign image has dropped.

