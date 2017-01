2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY January 22, 2017

Riccardo Tisci seems pretty satisfied with his Givenchy Jeans’ campaign. Despite the lack of innovation. Having already given us Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shyak and Gisele Bündchen, modeling royalty Naomi Campbell joins the list for Spring 2017. In the black and white images shot by Luigi & Iango, Naomi goes topless while perching on the shoulders of model Justin Levy — in the same pose as her predecessors.

