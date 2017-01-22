David Sims’ Mesmerizing Portraits for Valentino Spring 2017

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY January 22, 2017

Each season, there is always one campaign that has us. Valentino has managed to stand out once again after a truly epic Fall 2016 campaign. With Maria Grazia now heading up Christian Dior, Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s first campaign as solo creative director is sublime. Ditching Steven Meisel in favor of David Sims, Piccioli tapped models Christy Turlington, Liya Kebede, Fei Fei Sun, Julia Ratner, Mali Koopman, Blesnya Minher and Lorena Maraschi for a series of mesmerizing portraits.

IMAGES: Valentino

