David Sims’ Mesmerizing Portraits for Valentino Spring 2017

22 Jan 2017
NEW YORK, NY January 22, 2017

Each season, there is always one campaign that has us. Valentino has managed to stand out once again after a truly epic Fall 2016 campaign. With Maria Grazia now heading up Christian Dior, Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s first campaign as solo creative director is sublime. Ditching Steven Meisel in favor of David Sims, Piccioli tapped models Christy Turlington, Liya Kebede, Fei Fei Sun, Julia Ratner, Mali Koopman, Blesnya Minher and Lorena Maraschi for a series of mesmerizing portraits.

IMAGES: Valentino

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

