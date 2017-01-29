CelebrityEntertainmentFashionNews

Vanity Fair’s Annual Hollywood Issue: A Diverse Cast

29 Jan 2017
0

NEW YORK, NY January 29, 2017

Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue has landed. Once again captured by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the 2017 issue celebrates actresses Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig and Janelle Monae. The wonderfully diverse cast of women pose together for a three-page cover reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood.

IMAGE: VANITYFAIR

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Comments

