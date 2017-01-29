Vanity Fair’s Annual Hollywood Issue: A Diverse Cast

NEW YORK, NY January 29, 2017
Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue has landed. Once again captured by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the 2017 issue celebrates actresses Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig and Janelle Monae. The wonderfully diverse cast of women pose together for a three-page cover reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood.
IMAGE: VANITYFAIR
