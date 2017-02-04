PIPER & SKYE NYFW F/W18 Launch

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY February 4, 2017

PIPER & SKYE’s exquisite handbags are made with love, respect, and responsibility every step of the way. Each design is crafted with a unique blend of luxurious and responsibly sourced materials, including exotic fish skins, soft suedes, and hand-picked buttery leathers. PIPER & SKYE prides them selves in the fact that all of the fish leather is a by-product of the food industry and is tanned in a low-chemical, low-chromium fashion so as to minimize the impact on people, animals, and the environment. PIPER & SKYE products are designed and manufactured in North America with global partners and suppliers.

#ActsOfKindness and #PiperAndSkyeAOK are the heart and soul of PIPER & SKYE. The company strongly believes in the philosophy of being kind to oneself and to others. The customer that carries PIPER & SKYE has strong grounded values and embraces the world with true grace and compassion.

About PIPER & SKYE:

Joanna MacDonald founded PIPER & SKYE, an exotic leather goods brand designed for the fashion connoisseur, in 2015. With a strong background in design and business, she has taken the skills learned from her years of experience and honed them into her entrepreneurial venture. The name PIPER & SKYE derives from MacDonald’s family Scottish history and experiences.

