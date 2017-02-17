NYFW: THE BLONDS F/W 2017

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Previous collections from The Blonds have been influenced by both classic cinema and imaginative films of the modern era. For their Fall/Winter 2017 collection, inspired by Universal Pictures’ upcoming film The Mummy (staring Tom Cruise & Sofia Boutella), The Blonds present a narrative collection based on the story of an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her and who is awakens in our current day.

With a view through their uniquely glamorous lens, The Blonds collection is an interpretation of the evolution of The Mummy’s title character, a fearless warrior who has embraced her destiny. Using the conflict caused by juxtapositions — hard ornamentation that embellishes rich voluminous fabrics versus soft textiles that have been harnessed into structural pieces such as The Blonds classic corset — The Blonds’ vision appears with each piece, revealing the complex-yet-commanding spirit of the woman who wears it.

Photos: Thomas Barnes

Photos: Thomas Barnes

