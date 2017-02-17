CelebrityDesignersEntertainmentFashionFashion ShowsNews

NYFW: THE BLONDS F/W 2017

17 Feb 2017
0

NEW YORK, NY FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Previous collections from The Blonds have  been influenced by both classic cinema and imaginative films of the modern era.  For their Fall/Winter 2017 collection, inspired by Universal Pictures’ upcoming film The Mummy (staring Tom Cruise & Sofia Boutella), The Blonds present a narrative collection based on the story of an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her and who is awakens in our current day.

With a view through their uniquely glamorous lens, The Blonds collection is an interpretation of the evolution of The Mummy’s title character, a fearless warrior who has embraced her destiny.  Using the conflict caused by juxtapositions — hard ornamentation that embellishes rich voluminous fabrics versus soft textiles that have been harnessed into structural pieces such as The Blonds classic corset — The Blonds’ vision appears with each piece, revealing the complex-yet-commanding spirit of the woman who wears it.

Photos: Thomas Barnes

Photos: Thomas Barnes

Recent Posts

NYFW: Christian Cowan F/W 2017
22 Feb 2017
NYFW F/W17 Hits And Misses…. You decide
20 Feb 2017
Valentina Sampaio Is Vogue Paris’ First Transgender Cover Girl
20 Feb 2017
Chanel’s Youthful Eyewear Campaign for Spring 2017 Featuring Lottie Moss
20 Feb 2017

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 80 bytes) in /hermes/bosnaweb06a/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1846