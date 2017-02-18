NYFW MEN: PALOMO SPAIN AW17

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY February 18, 2017

Palomo has presented his fourth collection, OBJETO SEXUAL, for Autumn-Winter 2017, at the Cadillac House in New York during the official NYFW:M calendar.

The designer has, again, shown his devotion and respect for craftmanship and the highest quality in the dressmaking of his pieces. Although it maintains a continuity with his previous creations, this collection reflects a noticeable improvement not only in the idea, but in the significant coherence between every piece belonging to this collection.

Palomo´s debut in NYC has resulted very useful to the brand as it has echoed the principles Alejandro, the designer, conceives his brand with. His savoir-faire and enthusiasm for complex patterns and siluettes that he brings back from past decades have been one of the most remarkable characteristics of this most recent collection.

Attenting to the show, various personalities such as model and activist Hari Nef, singer Troye Sivan, actor Colton Haynes, stylist Mel Ottenberg or photographer Ryan Mcginley.

This season, Alejandro is experimenting with a brand new range of lines and patterns that he gives voice with an incredible mastery. He insists on silk organzas, velvet, satin, Chantilly lace and houndstooth, as a big representatives of Palomo’s identity.

Red, whites, pinstripes, animal prints and latex are some of the highlights of the brand’s AW17 proposal. To approach his extreme couture to his youth audience day-to-day aesthetics codes, he introduces, in a styling exercise, one of the most iconic sneakers silhouettes: the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70s.

To be mentioned, his collaboration with milliner Betto García, whose creations complements perfectly the creations of Palomo ad elevate the whole collection to new levels of sophistication. Scenography, produced by florist Mark Colle, situates the guests of the firm in an Eden garden that will be filled with beautiful ephebes dressed in dreamy outfits.

The jewel maker Sara Tejerina has created an exclusive collection of earrings, beads and metallic figures that the designers uses as part of his garments.

Hair by Ezio Diaferia for Bumble and bumble.

images: Palomo Spain

