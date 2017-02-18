NYFW: VERDAD F/W17

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY February 18, 2017

VERDAD, a new womenswear brand helmed by veteran LA designer Louis Verdad, debuted its’ Fall/Winter 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios in Chelsea. Fall/Winter 2017 marks the second season and the very first runway presentation in New York for the LA based label.

For its newest collection, VERDAD took its mood inspiration from Fall on the streets of LA – with tops, separates and dresses in a range of dark colors, floral and watercolor inspired prints mixed with crisp cream looks and shimmering paillettes for evening. Long knits, sheer blouses and voluminous sweaters made playful statements of volume through artful layering. Classic VERDAD design signatures include a bomber jacket and midi length, knife pleated skirts.

Models on the runway wore sleek ponytails and directional makeup – a look VERDAD created in collaboration with AVEDA for hair and makeup. Accessories provided a strong counterpoint to the runway looks. Shoes were provided by Perla Formentini with some new styles created by the Italian shoe brand in collaboration for VERDAD FW17. Lillian Shalom provided jewelry, Gaspar Gloves outfitted models with gloves, sunglasses were provided by ic! berlin and HUE provided tights and socks for the runway looks. Guests and models enjoyed sipping on Hint Water and Arizona Tea while enjoying the presentation.

The founder and creative director, Louis Verdad, whose luminous career spans 15+ years dressing the likes of Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Christina Aguilera and more under his namesake label, had his sights set on a runway presentation in New York since launching VERDAD last year. “I see the VERDAD woman as someone who travels effortlessly from LA to New York on a regular basis so it made sense for me to show my collection during New York Fashion Week,” explains the designer. “I am inspired by the women who wear my clothes in both these cities- LA for the lifestyle and attitude and New York for the precision and the playfulness.”

About VERDAD:

VERDAD is the newest brand by acclaimed fashion designer Louis Verdad. Youthful tailoring meets urban sophistication in a cool and chic collection born and produced in Los Angeles, California. Quality, comfort and modern panache position VERDAD as a truly directional brand. www.verdadofficial.com

Images: Thomas Barnes

