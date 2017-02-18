DesignersFashionFashion ShowsLifestyleNews

NYFW MEN: Palmiers du Mal F/W17

18 Feb 2017
NEW YORK, NY February 18, 2017

Palmiers du Mal is a modern luxury resort collection founded in New York City, conceptualized around the world, and made by Italian artisans. Palmiers du Mal is inspired by philosophy and travel, design, sex, literature, and the lives of artists, writers, gypsies, and philosophers, bridging aesthetics and the idea of a universal luxury label.

Launched in 2015, the collection uniquely captures the vanishing spirit, enigmatic zeitgeist, and paradigmatic romance of the flaneur in a thoroughly modern, progressive utopia of palazzo and villa life.

The shapes are global and timeless, constructed in lush cashmere and luxury textiles, and address a need for freedom- freedom to live leisurely, freedom of abstract thought, to indulge in pleasures, freedom from technology, to pursue debauched relaxation, to be comfortable doing absolutely nothing. An underlying and omnipresent hedonism of thought defines a collection that functions outside of time and place- a sartorial embrace of meta-philosophy mixing bohemian and gypsy with tailoring and luxury fabrics- Draping, proportion, pattern and volume interpreted in an unapologetically modern, urbane aesthetic.

images:  Gerardo Somoza for INDIGITAL/TV

