2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY February 20, 2017

Lottie Moss has had plenty experience posing for the likes of Vogue Paris, Harper’s Bazaar Russia, Calvin Klein and Bvlgari. Considering half-sister Kate Moss‘ history with both Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, it should come as no surprise that the 19-year-old was Lagerfeld’s choice to follow in the footsteps of Willow Smith, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart for his new Chanel eyewear campaign.

IMAGE:

Related