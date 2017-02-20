AccessoriesDesignersFashionFashion ShowsNews

NYFW F/W17 Hits And Misses…. You decide

20 Feb 2017
Marc Jacobs F/W17

Kendall & Kylie F/W17

Alexander Wang F/W17

Adam Selman F/W17

Brock F/W17

La Perla F/W17

Calvin Klein F/W17

Jason Wu F/W17

Lacoste F/W17

Altuzarra F/W17

Siriano F/W17

Victoria Beckham F/W17

Sies Marjan F/W17

Oscar De La Renta F/W17

Prabal Gurung F/W17

Schouler F/W17

HERRERA F/W17

The Row F/W17

Diane Von Furstenberg F/W17

Coach F/W17

Marchesa F/W17

Rodriquez F/W17

Michael Kors F/W17

Anna Sui F/w17

NEW YORK, NY February 20, 2017

Not even a blizzard could stop the thrill of New York Fashion Week. Raf Simons showed his highly-anticipated Calvin Klein debut, Jason Wu showcased his “totally forgettable” wares for the upcoming season, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s first outing as joint creative directors of Oscar de la Renta flopped and Sties Marjan knocked it out of the park with his spectacular collection. Here’s a look at all the hits and misses of NYFW Fall 2017 you decide.

Images: Vogue, Imaxtree & Thomas Barnes

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

