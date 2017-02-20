NYFW F/W17 Hits And Misses…. You decide

2 Shares

NEW YORK, NY February 20, 2017

Not even a blizzard could stop the thrill of New York Fashion Week. Raf Simons showed his highly-anticipated Calvin Klein debut, Jason Wu showcased his “totally forgettable” wares for the upcoming season, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s first outing as joint creative directors of Oscar de la Renta flopped and Sties Marjan knocked it out of the park with his spectacular collection. Here’s a look at all the hits and misses of NYFW Fall 2017 you decide.

Images: Vogue, Imaxtree & Thomas Barnes

