NEW YORK, NY April 27, 2017

Tiffany & Co’s print ads don’t typically generate a lot of buzz. That’s all changed now that Vogue‘s Grace Coddington has been tapped to style the brand’s ‘Legendary Style’ campaigns. Having already completed one campaign with the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Christy Turlington, Coddington secured none other than Lady Gaga for the latest installment. Shot by David Sims, Gaga is at her most demure.

Images: David Sims/Tiffany & Co.

