NYFW Bridal: PETER LANGNER S/S 2018 CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF BRIDAL COUTURE

NEW YORK, NY April 27, 2017

INSPIRATION: The 2018 Spring collection by Peter Langner marks his celebration of 25 years in bridal couture. Both a retrospect and a vision for the future, the collection exudes Peter’s distinguishing style- minimalist opulence.

ABOUT PETER LANGNER: The Peter Langner bridal collection embraces the essence of elegance, each gown defining its own trend while remaining timelessly beautiful for the sophisticated, international bride. A veteran of Europe’s most prestigious fashion houses (Christian Dior, Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Lacroix, Guy LaRoche, Emanuel Ungaro), Peter Langner’s Milan atelier is fueled by innovation, his staff endlessly pushing boundaries of fabric manipulation and attention to detail, even creating their own sequins to achieve next-level creativity. Every gown is designed, sewn, and handbeaded in the Peter Langner atelier in Milan, using the most precious fabrics from Italy and France. The Peter Langner collection retails in the most prestigious salons throughout the world and has been featured in countless top international publications. Peter is truly, an international designer to the most exquisite women in the world.

Images: Thomas Barnes

