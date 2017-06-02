NYFW MEN: John Varvatos F/W17

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY June 2, 2017

The urban romantic man, mused on the duality of effortless elegance, is brought center stage in this Fall/Winter 2017 Collection to reveal his most mysterious and inscrutable traits. Initiated down the runway is a nonchalant conceptualization of styles embodying both a rich history and an ever-evolving present. As the story builds, these characteristics become increasingly more transcendent, diverse and complex. The ‘Wild at Heart” lineup reflects a consistent penchant for old-time craftsmanship and perfectly-reckless demeanors, intensifying a profound sense of adventurousness that shows no sign of being tamed.

The result is a repertoire of refined-rebellion, translated through a sartorial composite of archetypal styles undone by subversive punctuations. Supple features, exotic animal-inspired fur finishes and washed velvets demand a major impact, accompanied by a propensity towards the inner-rebel with interior stylistic features escaping from within – shearlings turned inside out and exposed leopard print linings unveil an enigmatic new sentiment.

Photos: Thomas Barnes

Photos: Thomas Barnes

