NYFW RESORT: PAMELLA ROLAND 2018 COLLECTION

NEW YORK, NY JUNE 9, 2017

For the Resort 2018 Collection, Pamella Roland was inspired by the botanical wonderland found in her own backyard. From Hollyhocks, to Peonies and Hydrangeas, the beautiful and lush greenery in her personal garden at her bay harbor home provided the perfect muse for this season’s collection filled with romantic floral prints and embroidered motifs such as 3D floral accents and custom floral threadwork.

The collection is bursting with effervescent colors reminiscent of a stunning garden landscape including shades of Lavender, Geranium, Emerald, Yellow, White and Rose Gold. The collection marries an assortment of clean and streamlined shapes, soft and flowy silhouettes, metallic fringe detailing and abstract crystal beading.

Location: BVLGARI 5TH Ave. NYC

ABOUT PAMELLA ROLAND:

Pamella DeVos, President and Designer of PAMELLA ROLAND, channels her artistic appreciation and creativity into all of her collections, finding inspiration throughout her life and the world at large. Pamella designs for a confident woman with exceptional taste – one who demands a versatile wardrobe in which she feels polished and impeccable without forsaking her sensuality and femininity. Pamella strives to create clothes that allow women to comfortably exude their strength and beauty, while projecting innate elegance.

PAMELLA ROLAND debuted its Fall 2002 collection to a warm reception from critics and buyers alike. That positive response has grown significantly to the present, making PAMELLA ROLAND a label of choice among retailers and A-list celebrities. The collection also received the prestigious 2003 Gold Coast Award in just its second year of operation. In 2010 Pamella was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

In attendance: Vanessa Williams, Madison Guest (stylist) and Ella Bales (model)

IMAGES: Pamella Roland & Thomas Barnes

