PARIS FASHION WEEK MEN – PALOMO SPAIN SS18

NEW YORK, NY June 27, 2017

For Palomo ́s 2018 Spring Summer collection, Alejandro has payed a clear homage to the “Spain” accompanying his name. For this season, the fashion designer has decided to show a more relaxed, informal style inspired by his homeland ́s most representative aesthetics. The brand has developed a new set of garments that suggests a classic but accesible couture for the streets. In what we can describe as a prêt à porter exercise, Alejandro has opened his world to a new sector of the public that was demanding a range of more handy pieces that we would be able to see everyday in the streets. This demand has been answered using easier and becoming patterns that are combined with some of the favorite fabrics of the house. Chantilly lace, used for both dresses and suits, is one of the brand ́s favorites items.The satin gowns, lots of sequins and of course the already classic pinstriped suits, a revisited version of the flamenco outfits.

To understand the context of the collection, Alejandro has provided clear references to Spain, using the cordoban hats and a big number of flamenco boots and golden jewelry, making a nod to gipsy culture in the lands of Andalucía.

The collection was presented at Mona Bismarck American Center in Paris, and was attended by specialised press, international editors, creatives from the fashion industry, and a number of personalities such as actors Tommy Dorfman and Brandon Flynn and editors Luis Venegas and Tiffany Godoy, among many others.