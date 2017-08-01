NYFW MEN: Christopher Lowman SS18

For Spring/Summer 2018, Lowman has drawn inspiration from the modern day college student battling the everyday chain of emotions such as financial instability and mental health issues that lead to the possibility of becoming a college dropout.

The finest French Terry and satin fabrics imported from Australia, as well as suede and lambskin fabrics with uniquely intricate patterns, and delicate Italian imported fabrics create a classic and refined fit for the modern man with a highly individual sense of style come together to create HARVARD PUNK’D: Christopher Lowman’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

This special presentation also features an exciting collaboration with NEW BALANCE ATHLETICS, luxury shoe brand ANGELA MITCHELL, as well as jewelry brand CURRENCY NY, VIVID EYEWEAR, and contemporary watch maker CITIZEN. New Balance Athletics will be unveiling its newest collection of athletic footwear, The 574 Sport. Available beginning July 15th, 2017, the 574 Sport is a contemporary take on the iconic, off road running silhouette for today’s modern, style-conscious consumer. Designed to bridge the gap between performance and lifestyle, the 574 Sport combines New Balance’s widely recognized running style and its modern cushioning technology for a fresh, sleek silhouette.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER LOWMAN

Born and raised in New York City, Christopher began his career in 2014 interning for various menswear brands. At 21, he was assigned to an internship at Pyer Moss, working closely with the designer, which gave him the confidence to start his own company. The Christopher Lowman brand began as a project to reinvent the 1980’s rock star by adding unique patterns and refining the fit. Before Christopher Lowman launched a full collection, he already received recognition from international press including Nylon Espanol, Bello, Indie, Huffington Post, and more.

Made in New York City, the Christopher Lowman brand uses high-end materials, masculine form, unique pattern making, and modern tailoring to create distinguishable luxury menswear. Christopher Lowman has also gained an impressive following from celebrities including Chris Brown, Jake Miller, Aidan Alexander, JR. Smith, and many more.