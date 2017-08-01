NYFW MEN: WOOD HOUSE S/S 2018

0 Shares

Julian Woodhouse

NEW YORK, NY August 1, 2017

The socioeconomic and political fallout following this year’s election is rare but certainly not unprecedented. Julian Woodhouse spent enough time reflecting where we are as a collective. Although choosing to define our society has become a polarizing crisis in recent times, he concluded, nothing we see now is new, it has happened to preceding generations and it is likely to happen again. Simultaneous occurrences of both civil and global tensions make the perfect environment for growth. As we grow, rifles fire, bombs are dropped, and lives are lost. During these crucibles, the public’s outcry demands a revolution – a counter culture.

This collection was stitched with the hopes of a brighter future and for us represents the new revolutionary and our counter culture. We are a politically and socioeconomically engaged society, not caring is not an option, but from time to time we can take a break and enjoy life.

Photos: Dan Lecca

