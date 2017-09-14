NYFW Tadashi Shoji Spring 2018

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY September 7, 2017

Two words: California dreaming. Yes, this set the tone for Tadashi Shoji’s Spring 2018 collection. White floral embroidered tulle and gemstone colors such as jasper, jade, rose quartz and yellow opal graced the runway. I could almost feel the salt air and hear the waves crashing. A collection deeply inspired by all that is the Pacific Coast had us anticipating each look on the runway. A black textured jacquard top draped off the shoulder with a matching pencil skirt caught my eye. Peasant tops, tassel detailing and a Malibu floral print gave us bohemian vibes throughout the show.

This collection’s prints were spot on for me when I think of Spring. I’m thrilled to see florals are going to stay relevant this season. Shoji used pleated lace, embroidery and chiffon to keep the collection light but still sexy (exactly what the California girl portrays). I was particularly inspired by the gemstone hues throughout the collection (talk about eye candy). Closing the runway with two jaw dropping gowns complete with gold and silver embroidered constellations brought us back to Shoji’s roots. Overall, a very wearable collection that I can’t wait to get my hands on.

Related