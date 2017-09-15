NYFW Noon By Noor Spring 2018

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY September 7, 2017

The Noon by Noor Spring collection seamlessly merged masculine with feminine. While Noon by Noor brought wide leg trousers, oversized shirts and bold knitwear to the runway, asymmetric tops, sexy jumpsuits and long dresses were not overlooked. Billowing sleeves, pleats and ruffles softened the collection by mixing in a feminine element. The collection also stuck to basics: white, black and a bold red are colors to keep our eye on this season. I love how the three colors kept a monochromatic theme overall. A piece that really stood out was a bold red jumpsuit with wide-legged pants, it was elegant and effortless at the same time. However, Noon by Noor kept the runway fun with a small “ladybug” print which appeared on a pair of oversized pants paired with a tee. This casual yet playful look still kept to the theme of the collection.

That’s not all. The designers also collaborated with Tyler Ellis to showcase a few handbags. The bag that really stood out was The Kelly Box lizard skin bag shown as a cross body and around the waist. An absolutely stunning addition to the runway. My takeaway? The Spring collection works perfectly for an androgynous look. Think cool girl meets the corporate girl. On one hand, you can wear a tailored dress and on the other a menswear inspired pant with a slouchy knit. The collection is effortlessly chic and ready-to-wear.

