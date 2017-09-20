DesignersFashionFashion ShowsLifestyleNews

NYFW SS18: Emerging Fashion Trends

21 Sep 2017
0

Coach 1941 Spring 2018

Michael Kors Spring 2018

Greta Constantine Spring 2018

Greta Constantine Spring 2018

Marc Jacobs Spring 2018

Tibi Spring 2018

Tory Burch Spring 2018

Diane von Furstenberg Spring 2018

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018

Matthew Adams Dolan Spring 2018

Delpozo SS18

Tome SS18

Victoria Beckham Spring 2018

The Row SS18

September 21, 2017

New York Fashion Week is a wrap and several trends are developing. There are still over 185 shows yet to debut their SS18 collections during the remaining show season. Overall, the vibe of the New York shows was unstuffy, honest and refreshingly fun. Rather than stage overt political protests, as was done last season, designers chose to elevate their audiences’ moods with whimsical, freeing designs. Bright, optimistic colors like yellow, lavender and safety orange flooded the runways.
Work clothes were torn apart and put back together again in thrilling, fashion-forward ways. Updated 90s staples like fanny packs, hip-baring bodysuits and low-slung pants. Topping things off, designers sprinkled fairy dust over daywear, encouraging self-expression and self-love at all hours.

Photos: Imaxtree & Thomas Barnes

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Posts

NYFW Bridal: OLEG CASSINI “Historical Elegance”
07 Oct 2017
NYFW Bridal: REEM ACRA 2018 “The Spirit Of The Saints”
07 Oct 2017
NYFW Bridal: DENNIS BASSO 2018
07 Oct 2017
Jeremy Scott’s Glamorous Rave SS2018
29 Sep 2017

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 79 bytes) in /hermes/bosnacweb02/bosnacweb02cg/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1856