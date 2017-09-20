NYFW SS18: Emerging Fashion Trends

0 Shares

September 21, 2017

New York Fashion Week is a wrap and several trends are developing. There are still over 185 shows yet to debut their SS18 collections during the remaining show season. Overall, the vibe of the New York shows was unstuffy, honest and refreshingly fun. Rather than stage overt political protests, as was done last season, designers chose to elevate their audiences’ moods with whimsical, freeing designs. Bright, optimistic colors like yellow, lavender and safety orange flooded the runways.

Work clothes were torn apart and put back together again in thrilling, fashion-forward ways. Updated 90s staples like fanny packs, hip-baring bodysuits and low-slung pants. Topping things off, designers sprinkled fairy dust over daywear, encouraging self-expression and self-love at all hours.

Photos: Imaxtree & Thomas Barnes

