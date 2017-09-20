MBFW Madrid: PALOMO SPAIN – HOTEL PALOMO FASHION SHOW SS18

2 Shares

September 21, 2017

The SS18 fashion show of Palomo Spain “Hotel Palomo” was presented at the Wellington Hotel in Madrid during MBFWMadrid.

Palomo Spain started his career just one year ago, during this time he has presented his collection all over the world: Moscow, Madrid, New York and Paris.

For his latest fashion show he decide to recreate a “Palomo Hotel” journey from the lazy sunrise to the exited sunset.

Many celebrities were part of this memorable fashion show: Lindsay Lohan, Pedro Almodóvar, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Hiba Abouk, Carmen Lomana, Susanna Griso o Raquel Sánchez Silva, among others.

Also many members of the casting were part of the fashion star system: Rossy de Palma, Samantha Vallejo Nájera or Maria Fitz-James were just some of the celebrities who took part of the show.

The designer presented 67 looks with a rich inspiration of colors and texture. A wide color scheme and shiny elements were highlights of the collection.

Also the Kaleos Eyeunters eyewere contributes to give the 70’s inspiration and the bold elegant and cosmopolitan proposal in the accessories of the Palomo SS18 collection. MAC Cosmetics and Wella were the make up and hair sponsors of the show, recreating the most inspiring collection of Palomo Spain until date.

Photos: Pelonio Press

Related