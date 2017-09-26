NYFW SS 2018: Son Jung Wan

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY September 25, 2017

Son Jung Wan was inspired by the French Riviera in the Spring 2018 collection and did it ever show. Light pieces with vivid color palettes graced the runway in silks, chiffon and organza. Florals were strong for this collection as we have seen as a trend that has proven to be prevalent for the upcoming Spring season. The runway opened with a blue floral one should silk dress and pants…we knew we were in for a treat.

Embellishment was not shy throughout the runway, everything from tops to denim jackets were shown. Bright fuchsia silk appeared in silk tops, skirts and as a romper. I couldn’t keep my eye off of the color. Cream and ivory patterned dresses and jackets, white silk textured tops, a gorgeous sequin romper with lambskin collar detail were a few standout pieces in the collection. Turquoise prints gave us a hint of Bohemian style, and intricate beading inspired by the ocean waves really made the collection feel fresh. The show ended with a breathtaking bronze sequined asymmetrical dress that I can’t stop thinking about. The collection turned a Mediterranean dream into a reality.

