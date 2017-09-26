FashionFashion ShowsNews

NYFW SS 2018: Son Jung Wan

26 Sep 2017
0

NEW YORK, NY September 25, 2017

Son Jung Wan was inspired by the French Riviera in the Spring 2018 collection and did it ever show. Light pieces with vivid color palettes graced the runway in silks, chiffon and organza. Florals were strong for this collection as we have seen as a trend that has proven to be prevalent for the upcoming Spring season. The runway opened with a blue floral one should silk dress and pants…we knew we were in for a treat.

Embellishment was not shy throughout the runway, everything from tops to denim jackets were shown. Bright fuchsia silk appeared in silk tops, skirts and as a romper. I couldn’t keep my eye off of the color. Cream and ivory patterned dresses and jackets, white silk textured tops, a gorgeous sequin romper with lambskin collar detail were a few standout pieces in the collection. Turquoise prints gave us a hint of Bohemian style, and intricate beading inspired by the ocean waves really made the collection feel fresh. The show ended with a breathtaking bronze sequined asymmetrical dress that I can’t stop thinking about. The collection turned a Mediterranean dream into a reality.

Shannon was born in Dallas and lived in Texas for most of her life. She made the move to California and now calls San Francisco home. Here she finds herself constantly inspired by architecture, food and the beautiful bay. Not only is she a journalist at heart, but also a personal wardrobe stylist and a girl with an eye for the latest trend. She is the Founder and Editor of the fashion blog Style by Lolly. There you will find a place that is home to her style, beauty finds and personality. Shannon continues to be a journalist for Fashion Reporters, covering New York Fashion Week each season.

Recent Posts

NYFW Bridal: OLEG CASSINI “Historical Elegance”
07 Oct 2017
NYFW Bridal: REEM ACRA 2018 “The Spirit Of The Saints”
07 Oct 2017
NYFW Bridal: DENNIS BASSO 2018
07 Oct 2017
Jeremy Scott’s Glamorous Rave SS2018
29 Sep 2017

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 72 bytes) in /hermes/bosnacweb02/bosnacweb02cg/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1856