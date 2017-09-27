FashionFashion ShowsNews

NYFW SS 2018: Concept Korea

27 Sep 2017
NEW YORK, NY September 25, 2017

Concept Korea featured two designers this season marking their sixteenth season to show at New York Fashion Week. LIE by Lee Chung Chung and Greedilous by Younhee Park (both designers from Seoul) hit the runway with fresh designs for Spring.

LIE’s Spring collection was inspired by the confident, energetic women in society. With “imperfection” as the theme, tees with “perfect” written across them and sashes marked “perfectly imperfect” made a bold statement. Various floral colors combined with 80’s neon hues were added to athleisure styles. Jumping between minimalist designs and unexpected expressions harmonized a classic yet youthful collection. The collection inspiration revolved around the stages of a flower and we could see this vision. From ruffled satin, cold-shoulder tops (that almost looked like flower petals) paired with trousers to sheer skirts, the collection is exactly what we have in mind for the upcoming Spring.

The Greedilous “Botanic Exotica” collection found inspiration from the fantasy of the jungle from the film Avatar. Simple silhouettes, ruffle detailing and melded prints strutted down the runway. Merging a feminine look with a masculine undertone made for a collection that was both classic and directional. While bright colors kept theme throughout the collection, they were accompanied by a few solid dark numbers that were effortlessly chic. Wildly printed bomber jackets and suits caught my eye along with funky mesh detailing on dresses. Red continues to be a color to keep your eye on as a head to toe red suit was one of the powerful ending pieces.

Shannon was born in Dallas and lived in Texas for most of her life. She made the move to California and now calls San Francisco home. Here she finds herself constantly inspired by architecture, food and the beautiful bay. Not only is she a journalist at heart, but also a personal wardrobe stylist and a girl with an eye for the latest trend. She is the Founder and Editor of the fashion blog Style by Lolly. There you will find a place that is home to her style, beauty finds and personality. Shannon continues to be a journalist for Fashion Reporters, covering New York Fashion Week each season.

