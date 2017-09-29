Jeremy Scott’s Glamorous Rave SS2018

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY

Jeremy Scott marked his 20th anniversary show this year at NYFW, and he brought a glimpse of past seasons with him. Deconstructed sweats, neons, cartoon characters, camo, sequins and even crystals made an appearance on a perfectly cast show. Scott’s long-time muse, Devon Aoki, opened the highly anticipated show in a crystal biker jacket and was followed by a star studded runway including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Coco Rocha.

This season Scott’s collection felt like a rave. Think rave meets glam. Yes, only Jeremy Scott would be able to pull this off and he did with a funky, light hearted collection with incredible detail. Not only did intricately placed crystals appear as detailing on sheer overlays, but they also completely covered Moto jackets. That was only the beginning. Sequins on men’s denim pants and oversized gem stones on leather kept to theme as well. Snakeskin thigh high boots made my jaw drop, and the bright color palette was eye candy. While some of the pieces may not be for your personal wardrobe, there are definitely stand out “must-haves” in this collection I can’t wait to get my hands on. If Scott has taught us anything in the past, it’s that he knows how to forecast trends. As Scott came out to take a bow and walk the runway to close the show, confetti fell from the ceiling as we gave him a standing ovation.

