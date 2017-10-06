NYFW Bridal: DENNIS BASSO 2018

0 Shares







October 5, 2017

For this 2018 bridal season Dennis Basso focused on the international bride. He states:

“I designed a diverse collection to appeal to the many tastes of the modern woman, whether it be a grand ball gown for a long cathedral aisle or a sleek floor length dress for a tropical destination. Each design stands on its own and has an individual personality.”

Chiffon, Duchess satin, organza and tulle are fabrics used alone or in combination. Lace, embroidery and beaded accents added detail to each design.

PHOTOS:Thomas Barnes

