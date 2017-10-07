NYFW Bridal: OLEG CASSINI “Historical Elegance”

0 Shares

October 7, 2017

The Oleg Cassini 2018 wedding collection celebrates romance and all of it’s hopes and glory.

An enchanted garden party is envisioned with layers of lace and tulle, dusted with flashes of sparkling crystals, pearls and flowers embellished with shimmering sequins. Colors tones of Veronese green, petal pink, ice blue, ivory and pearl abound.

The elegant and glamorous trends are highlighted with sleek silhouettes done in rich satin and brocade. The gowns are wrapped in sumptuous satin and enhanced with matching florals and butterfly embellishments. Short capelets of sheer lace highlighted with crystals lend an ethereal aire.

PHOTOS: Thomas Barnes

