Wallets With Many Purposes

When you purchase a Bricraft wallet, you will not only enjoy using an exceptional accessory, but you will also have extra functional and safety features.

For example, in these days of credit card fraud in the United States being estimated at $10 billion or higher per year, and wanting to avoid the nightmare of being the victim of identity theft, you will certainly appreciate having a wallet with an advanced and unique material that blocks RFID signals and protects your valuable private information that is embedded on RFID chips in your credit and debit cards from being scanned by unauthorized users for fraudulent uses.

What is RFID? It stands for radio-frequency identification. The chips are as small as grains of rice and have been incorporated into many consumer products as well as implanted into pets and livestock for identification purposes. RFID makes use of electromagnetic fields to identify and track attached tags that contain information that is electronically stored and can be collected by energy from a nearby reader’s interrogating radio waves or a battery which may be a good distance from the RFID reader and need not be within the line of sight of the reader.

RFID tags are used in numerous industries and may be attached to clothing, cash, your automobile, pharmaceuticals, and many other possessions and have raised serious security and privacy issues.

Therefore, you can see the major importance of blocking those signals that read personally-linked information without your consent.

Many other helpful and appreciated features are included in these wallets. Some of those are:

* Being made of 100 percent crossgrain genuine luxury soft leather in attractive colors and with stylish designs and a huge capacity.

* Having a removable wrist strap for easy carrying and a large zipper for securing contents.

* Compartments set up for a variety of purposes such as carrying multiple credit cards, checkbook, passport, cell phone, cash, coins, and more.

* ID window for driver’s license or photo.

* Reflects high-end taste so perfect to give as a gift.

* If not completely satisfied, you can get a full refund or a free replacement.

