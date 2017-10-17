DesignersFashionFashion ShowsNews

PRESENTING: The 18 Ugliest Looks of the Spring 2018 Runways

18 Oct 2017
0

NEW YORK, NY October 18, 2017

Fashion month has come and gone, and we’re happy to hang our hats till February. And while, season after season, we make it a point to round up the more covetable fashion trends, this time around we thought, why not give some of the — errr — less-than-aesthetically-pleasing, not-so-commercially-viable Spring 2018 looks their due?

**For the record, we don’t use the word “ugly” to disparage any of the designers. Many of these pieces exhibit incredible craftsmanship and shared the runway with truly impressive collections. It’s just that…well. You Judge.

Gucci Spring 2018
Image: Imaxtree

Saint Laurent Spring 2018
Image: Imaxtree

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Secret Show
Image imaxtree

Carolina Herrera Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Christian Dior Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Balenciaga Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Thom Browne Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Chanel Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Alexander Wang Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Stella McCartney Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Moschino Spring 2018
image Imaxtree

Christopher Kane Spring 2018 Image Imaxtree

Balmain Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Giorgio Armani Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Marni Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Alexander McQueen Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Rick Owens Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Proenza Schouler Spring 2018
Image Imaxtree

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

