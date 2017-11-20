A Focus on Business Ethics is a Great Brand Building Strategy

1 Shares

If you are an up and coming business owner, you might want to examine your own personal code of ethics. Are there some things that you will absolutely not do, even if it means a huge advantage to your business, at least in the short term? It may be that you hold certain beliefs as your guiding principles. Or it may be that you have noticed that a number of ethical positions are currently highly influential with the public at large. Whatever your motivation may be, it’s an excellent idea to acquaint yourself with the prevailing ethical mood of the public that buys your goods.

How Well Do Your Own Personal Principles Accord with the Public?

You may discover that your principles coincide with any number of currently popular ethical norms that are being promoted by a number of other businesses. This is an advantage that you may be able to use in order to solidify your own position at the top of your chosen industry. If you are searching for a sure fire way to brand your business, this may well be it. You can take advantage of current “popular positions” in order to align your business interests with the mood of the public. Of course, you may also find that certain of these propositions match some of your own beliefs.

The Moral High Ground Can Be a Source of Positive Branding Power

While the “moral high ground” is a rarified and risky environment for any business owner to dwell for too long in, it can be extremely advantageous to do so. Brilliant Earth has made a point of stating that its diamonds are absolutely not “blood” or “conflict” diamonds. This gives them an ethical edge that allows them to position themselves as the “responsible” member of their industry, in contrast to other jewel suppliers that may not be savvy enough to make the same claim in a public manner. In any case, this gives them a unique and highly valuable “brand” in the public eye.

Can You Use Your Positive Brand to Solidify Your Business?

If you are wondering what good a positive brand will do for your business, consider the following. Brilliant Earth rings are garnering an ever larger share of the market, particularly as controversy over the ultimate source of “conflict” diamonds continues to mount. While you may certainly expect some pushback from potential customers who are of the opposite political tendency, if you play your cards right, you can expect to pick up quite a large following among those who desire your goods. In any case, it never hurts the fortunes of any business owner to become a media celebrity.

Choose Your Stated Beliefs with an Eye Toward the Market

While your personal beliefs will always be a matter of conscience, it is true that a few of them may also be useful in helping you to shape the nature and destiny of your business. With the aid of the general public, you may be able to turn a few of your deep seated moral convictions into brand building propositions. This is a winning situation for all parties concerned. You get the profits and the longevity, while the public gets an ally they can agree with.

