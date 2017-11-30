12 Modeling Agencies That Are Changing the Face of Fashion

Throughout her career as a designer, Nailah Lymus encountered models who were asked to expose their bodies despite religious and other personal reservations. “Knowing these supermodels were actually uncomfortable wearing certain garments and felt they had no voice was insane. They thought expressing how they felt would jeopardize their career,” she says. That realization was the motivation for founding Underwraps, an agency which represents women who dress modestly as part of their lifestyle, especially Muslim models who wear the hijab.

Anti-Agency