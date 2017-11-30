AccessoriesBusinessCelebrityDesignersEntertainmentFashionLifestyleNews

Louis Vuitton Beats Out Hermès, Gucci, Prada and Dior for Top Fashion Brand in the World

30 Nov 2017
SELENA GOMEZ for Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, NY December 1, 2017

Louis Vuitton has been named the best fashion brand in the world, according to global brand consultancy Interbrand. The French luxury label came in 19th place overall, with Apple, Google and Microsoft rounding out the top three.

 “Louis Vuitton has connected the brand into culture,” Rebecca Robins, global director at Interbrand told Business of Fashion. “It’s not a flash-in-the-pan. It’s well thought through, strategically driven and delivered with the strength of their conviction.”

Other fashion labels that made the list were Hermès (32), Gucci (51), Burberry (86), Prada (94) and Dior (95).

 

