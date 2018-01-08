Kim Kardashian’s New Fragrance Banned in Australia

1 Shares

NEW YORK, NY January 8, 2018

Kim Kardashian West’s new Crystal Gardenia scent has been a hit since it went on sale last month, but Aussie fans who ordered it online have been left with a foul smell in their nostrils, after it was reportedly blacklisted for containing “flammable/hazardous material”. Customs officials, have reportedly banned Kim’s lush new fragrance from being shipped to Australia.

According to TMZ, the perfume’s alcohol content has been ruled too damn high, with members of Kim’s team telling the publication that she had no idea it might present a problem when the product went on sale.

The Sun reports that Kim is now offering full refunds to Aussie and NZ customers who’ve missed out on smelling like the enchanting combination of gardenia, pink jasmine, orange oil, purple passionfruit, rose and — apparently — a tray full of Long Island ice teas.

The reality star previously revealed that her new fragrance was inspired by her dramatic robbery in Paris, which saw her held at gunpoint, telling Entertainment Tonight: “After my whole Paris situation over a year ago, all my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals. I wasn’t really into them. I didn’t know much about them. Enough people brought them over that I love the shape, I loved holding it, and I felt like, ‘OK, this is it. I want something that I feel like calms me, is healing…’ And I wanted the bottle, especially the smaller one.”

Kim’s Crystal Gardenia scent range — which is available in OG, citrus and OUD — is retailing for around AUD$80 per 60mL bottle.

