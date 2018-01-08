AccessoriesDesignersFashionLifestyleNews

The Arm Candy of 2018

08 Jan 2018
NEW YORK, NY January 9, 2018

In a world where we tell time by our cell phones, watches have become almost obsolete. Almost. Elizabeth and James just breathed new life into the arena with the release of its throwback digital watch. Available in several colors, the piece’s mirror mineral crystal face is pretty eye-catching, as is the somehow still futuristic red LED display that gives you the time and date with just the push of a button.

Elizabeth and James
200 Series Watch White, $200 at Elizabeth and James

Sure, the Apple Watch and fitness trackers created mini stirs when they debuted, but we’re talking about watches that are high on function and especially fashion. And there are tons of different styles to choose from. Like metallic watches that rival your best statement jewelry, architectural faces that favor the minimalists among us and even watches that will make you hit refresh on your ability to tell time.

Gucci
Web Plexiglas Watch, $500

 

Tory Burch
Surrey Watch, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, $350 at Tory Burch

 

Nixon
Time Teller Acetate Tortoiseshell Watch, $125 at Urban Outfitters

 


Casio
Core/Classic LA20WH-8A, $19.95 at Casio

Nixon
38-20, $250 at Nixon

 

Marc Jacobs
Hybrid Smartwatch, $145.99 at Target

 

Timex
Metropolitan Starlight 34mm, $85 at Timex

H&M
Wristwatch With Leather Strap, $34.99 at H&M

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters.

Errol@fashionreporters.com

