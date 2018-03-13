Paris Fashion Week: Hits And Misses Fall/Winter 2018-19

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY March 13, 2018

Four weeks, four cities and Paris Fashion Week has come to a close. If there’s anything we can take away from Paris, it’s that the designers who showcase their wares during Paris Fashion Week are in a league of their own (or at least some of them). Jacquemus kick-started the week with another “immensely beautiful” showcase, while Natacha Ramsay-Levi gifted front row attendees a “simply stunning” second collection at Chloe. Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent collection was shown with an illuminated Eiffel Tower in the background (because what could be more quintessentially Parisian?), while Karl Lagerfeld erected an enchanted forest in the middle of The Grand Palais for Chanel and Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton set was clearly inspired by the Millennium Falcon.

According to some, Maria Grazia Chiuri deserves a firing after unveiling yet another questionable Christian Dior collection, Miuccia Prada needs to take a long vacay away from Miu Miu (as well as Prada) and Altuzarra simply doesn’t cut it to show in the City of Light. Despite a few misses, this season has, without a doubt, been the most enjoyable yet.

