DesignersFashionFashion ShowsNews

Paris Fashion Week: Hits And Misses Fall/Winter 2018-19

13 Mar 2018
0

HIT: Chanel

HIT: Louis Vuitton

MISS: Balenciaga

HIT: Givenchy

HIT: Valentino

MISS: Miu Miu

HIT: Maison Margiela

HIT: Alexander McQueen

MISS: Stella McCartney

HIT: Yang Li

HIT: Hermes

MISS: Christian Dior

HIT: Rochas

MISS: Saint Laurent

HIT: Lanvin

MISS: Balmain

HIT: Dries Van Noten

HIT: Vivienne Westwood

HIT: Thom Browne

MISS: Comme des Garçons

HIT: Ann Demeulemeester

MISS: Off-White

HIT: Yang Li

 

NEW YORK, NY March 13, 2018

Four weeks, four cities and Paris Fashion Week has come to a close. If there’s anything we can take away from Paris, it’s that the designers who showcase their wares during Paris Fashion Week are in a league of their own (or at least some of them). Jacquemus kick-started the week with another “immensely beautiful” showcase, while Natacha Ramsay-Levi gifted front row attendees a “simply stunning” second collection at Chloe. Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent collection was shown with an illuminated Eiffel Tower in the background (because what could be more quintessentially Parisian?), while Karl Lagerfeld erected an enchanted forest in the middle of The Grand Palais for Chanel and Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton set was clearly inspired by the Millennium Falcon.

According to some, Maria Grazia Chiuri deserves a firing after unveiling yet another questionable Christian Dior collection, Miuccia Prada needs to take a long vacay away from Miu Miu (as well as Prada) and Altuzarra simply doesn’t cut it to show in the City of Light. Despite a few misses, this season has, without a doubt, been the most enjoyable yet.

Images Courtesy of: IMAXTREE

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Posts

Pre-Fall 2018 threeASFOUR presents cymaSCOPE
26 Mar 2018
Virgil Abloh Appointed Menswear Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton
26 Mar 2018
Comme des Garçons Fall 2018: The Looks
23 Mar 2018
Pearls Are Back and They Are Chicer Than Ever
23 Mar 2018

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 71 bytes) in /hermes/bosnacweb02/bosnacweb02cg/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/post-formats.php on line 250