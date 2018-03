0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY March 13, 2018

It’s been almost two years since we first noticed the ubiquity of millennial pink, and, according to Milan Fashion Week street style, the trendy color still remains a favorite among the fashion crowd. Between the Fall 2018 debuts from Tod’s, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, we noticed attendees dressed in various shades of pink, from the popular Tumblr-style version to more muted blushes and a punchy fuchsia.

Related