CelebrityDesignersEntertainmentFashionLifestyleNews

Britney Spears Is Unrecognizable in Kenzo

23 Mar 2018
0

 

NEW YORK, NY March23, 2018

Pop stars of the 90s are certainly having a moment within the fashion industry. Mariah Carey is currently fronting V Magazine and now Britney Spears joins forces with Kenzo. Creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon decided to use the iconic all-American songstress as the face of Kenzo’s second La Collection Memento line of clothing for Spring 2018, inspired by the loud attitude of the 80s. Britney was shot on location at a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles by master fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

IMAGE: VOGUE.COM

 

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Posts

Pre-Fall 2018 threeASFOUR presents cymaSCOPE
26 Mar 2018
Virgil Abloh Appointed Menswear Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton
26 Mar 2018
Comme des Garçons Fall 2018: The Looks
23 Mar 2018
Pearls Are Back and They Are Chicer Than Ever
23 Mar 2018

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 79 bytes) in /hermes/bosnacweb02/bosnacweb02cg/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/wp-db.php on line 1889