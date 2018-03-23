Britney Spears Is Unrecognizable in Kenzo

0 Shares

Pop stars of the 90s are certainly having a moment within the fashion industry. Mariah Carey is currently fronting V Magazine and now Britney Spears joins forces with Kenzo. Creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon decided to use the iconic all-American songstress as the face of Kenzo’s second La Collection Memento line of clothing for Spring 2018, inspired by the loud attitude of the 80s. Britney was shot on location at a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles by master fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.

