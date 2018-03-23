AccessoriesDesignersFashionNewsTrends

Pearls Are Back and They Are Chicer Than Ever

23 Mar 2018
NEW YORK, NY March 24, 2018

Gone are the days of a few long, elegant necklaces layered over a formal gown, a dainty pair of pearl studded earrings or perhaps one classic strand resting atop your collarbone paired with a simple cardigan or muted shell top. Pearls are the new rhinestones and they are threaded over sneakers (at Miu Miu), thrown around your cowboy hat (at Elisabetta Franchi) and dangling from your septum (at Naeem Khan). They are even hanging off punchy red drop car earrings (at Dolce & Gabbana). If you ever had any preconceived notions of the possibilities of pearls, it’s best you do away with them.

Alexander McQueen Spring 2018

Alexander McQueen Spring 2018

Gucci Spring 2018

Gucci Spring 2018

Marni Spring 2018

Chanel Spring 2018

Chanel Spring 2018

Celine Spring 2018

Celine Spring 2018

Valentino Spring 2018

Y/Project Spring 2018

Y/Project Spring 2018

Sonia Rykiel Spring 2018

Sonia Rykiel Spring 2018

Elisabetta Franchi Spring 2018

Elisabetta Franchi Spring 2018

Elisabetta Franchi Spring 2018

Elisabetta Franchi Spring 2018

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018

Miu Miu Spring 2018

Images: IMAXTREE

 

.

 

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters.

