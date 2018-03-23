Pearls Are Back and They Are Chicer Than Ever

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY March 24, 2018

Gone are the days of a few long, elegant necklaces layered over a formal gown, a dainty pair of pearl studded earrings or perhaps one classic strand resting atop your collarbone paired with a simple cardigan or muted shell top. Pearls are the new rhinestones and they are threaded over sneakers (at Miu Miu), thrown around your cowboy hat (at Elisabetta Franchi) and dangling from your septum (at Naeem Khan). They are even hanging off punchy red drop car earrings (at Dolce & Gabbana). If you ever had any preconceived notions of the possibilities of pearls, it’s best you do away with them.

Images: IMAXTREE

.

Related