6 Self-Tanners For Women Of Color

10 Apr 2018
NEW YORK, NY April 10, 2018

When the warm weather approaches, so does our desire to wake up with a sun-kissed glow. From self-tanning products that gradually add color to those that enhance your natural color with a glow, we tend to think that tanning products are solely for the fairest of skin tones. If you’re a brown girl and love your chocolate skin, whether it be caramel, milk or dark, self-tanners can add luminosity to your already milky complexion. These are the best self-tanners to give dark skin a healthy glow without looking ashy.

Vita Liberata
Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer in Mocha, $40 at Vita Liberata
When you love your caramel or milk chocolate complexion but want to give it a boost, this luminizing cream will give your skin a sun-kissed glow like you spent the day at the beach.

James Read
H2O Tan Mist, $31 at DermStore
If you don’t like a one-shade-fits-all self-tanner, try this buildable formula. It’s infused with rose water to hydrate and is colorless so you don’t have to worry about unwanted streaks and stains.

Tarte
Limited-Edition Glow With the Faux Foaming Self-Tanner With Mitt, $39 at Tarte
When you’re in a time crunch but want color right away, lather on this easy-to-apply bronzy mousse. In just two hours, you’ll be bronzed and glowing from head to toe.

NARS
Laguna Body Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $45 at NARS
A coveted favorite, this blendable body tint blends into a beautiful, shimmery bronze without any chalky residue. Bonus: It’s a makeup artist go-to for perfecting skin before a shoot or public appearance.

Tan Luxe
The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops in Medium/Dark, $49 at Sephora
Add a drop of this toxic-free formula to your moisturizer at night and wake up to a natural-looking glow. A great pick to even out splotchy and uneven skin tones.

Xen-Tan
Dark Lotion Weekly Self-Tan, $32 at DermStore
A quick-drying formula you can see as you apply so you can dry streak-free. This tanning lotion not only hydrates, but adds color so you can enhance your beautiful brown skin.

