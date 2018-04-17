NYFW BRIDAL: Adam Zohar SS19

0 Shares

NEW YORK, NY April 17, 2018

Designer Adam Zohar debuted his 2019 Bridal Collection recently at Industria Studios in the West Village. Foregoing the typical bridal formula, Zohar’s venue featured a warehouse atmosphere with an open garage door leading onto the street. Onlookers passing by were able to enjoy the show along with guests seated inside on rustic steel benches. All watching the show applauded at the finish. The show was very well received.

About Adam Zohar:

Adam is an innovative international designer and leader in bridal and evening wear that exudes femininity and elegance. The use of unexpected materials, remarkable creativity, plentiful designs and unconventional cuts, along with a close attention to every detail.

“For me, every bride is a world in and of itself. Every bride comes with one dream, that on the happiest day of her life someone will be there to make her unique fantasy a reality. The shared and personal process is what inspires me to give every dress its special qualities, highlighting every bride personally. This is why every dress that comes out of my studio is unique and full of inspiration.” – Adam Zohar

Adam Zohar’s design studio is based in Israel and he travels globally on a regular basis to visit his clients and boutiques in the USA including New York, California, Alabama, Florida, and Texas as well as boutiques in France, UK (London), Australia, Cyprus and Hong Kong.

Images: Thomas Barnes & Hatnim Lee

