NYFW: Galia Lahav BRIDAL SPRING 2019

NEW YORK, NY April 17, 2018

GALA by Galia Lahav and Galia Lahav House Of Couture was one of the most exciting collections to be featured this bridal season! Recognized worldwide for their exquisite and extravagant haute couture wedding gowns, Galia Lahav launched GALA, their first ready-to-wear bridal collection, at New York Fashion Week in October of 2015. The collection is designed by Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever for the fashionable and modern bride who loves the latest trends but craves a classic and graceful silhouette . Featuring layers of lightweight and delicate silks, shimmery crystal beading, and Galia’s renowned hand-made embroideries.

The current collection “Queen of Hearts” draws inspiration from royal weddings. By sensationalizing signature Galia Lahav glamour with rubies and gold accents that beak from tradition for the chicest of brides. The collection mixes timeless ball skirts and long trains with the modern embellishments current brides are looking for. Illusion backs, plunging necklines, large bows, floral beading, and rubies highlighted the line’s couture detailing. The addition of detachable elements, like sleeves, trains, skirts, and even bodice inserts can now be removed for the reception.

“Some of the dresses are comprised of up to four detachable pieces that let the bride change her look throughout the day. Our bride wants to make a statement. Her wedding is a very big moment in her life, and she knows that this is the one occasion when she can really do it up.” – Sharon Sever

CHAMBRE SYNDICALE DE LA HAUTE COUTURE

Galia Lahav’s house of couture was selected by the Chamber Syndicale de la Haute Couture as the first and only Bridal Fashion house to be recognized by the prestigious organization.

Images: Thomas Barnes

