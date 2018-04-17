DesignersFashionFashion ShowsLifestyleNews

NYFW: Galia Lahav BRIDAL SPRING 2019

17 Apr 2018
0

THEA: This fully embroidered half mermaid, half ballgown long sleeve dress is hand crafted with vaporous organza petals and floral motiff embroidery. The dress is further accentuated with tiny Swarovski crystals and sequins.

NEW YORK, NY April 17, 2018

GALA by Galia Lahav and Galia Lahav House Of Couture was one of the most exciting collections to be featured this bridal season! Recognized worldwide for their exquisite and extravagant haute couture wedding gowns, Galia Lahav launched GALA, their first ready-to-wear bridal collection, at New York Fashion Week in October of 2015. The collection is designed by Galia Lahav and Sharon Sever for the fashionable and modern bride who loves the latest trends but craves a classic and graceful silhouette . Featuring layers of lightweight and delicate silks, shimmery crystal beading, and Galia’s renowned hand-made embroideries.

THEA Detail

The current collection “Queen of Hearts” draws inspiration from royal weddings. By sensationalizing signature Galia Lahav glamour with rubies and gold accents that beak from tradition for the chicest of brides. The collection mixes timeless ball skirts and long trains with the modern embellishments current brides are looking for. Illusion backs, plunging necklines, large bows, floral beading, and rubies  highlighted the line’s couture detailing.  The addition of detachable elements, like sleeves, trains, skirts, and even bodice inserts can now be removed for the reception.

Romantic ballerina ballgown in a dusty rose color with several shades of warm ivory. There is a sheer top embellished with a band-beaded embroidery made from silver and crystals, and a low open back.

“Some of the dresses are comprised of up to four detachable pieces that let the bride change her look throughout the day.  Our bride wants to make a statement. Her wedding is a very big moment in her life, and she knows that this is the one occasion when she can really do it up.” – Sharon Sever

A glamorous tailored jumpsuit with accentuated shoulders, long sleeves, a deep plunging v-neckline and semi-flared pants. Made from shimmering beads and features an embellished belt. Dramatic satin train with an oversized satin bow.

CHAMBRE SYNDICALE DE LA HAUTE COUTURE

Galia Lahav’s house of couture was selected by the Chamber Syndicale de la Haute Couture as the first and only Bridal Fashion house to be recognized by the prestigious organization.

Regal to it’s core, the IMPERLA is an over the top satin ballgown with a multi-layered voluminous skirt, a fitted corset top and a big Swarovski crystal bow at the waistline.

Images: Thomas Barnes

Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

Recent Posts

NYFW BRIDAL: Adam Zohar SS19
17 Apr 2018
6 Self-Tanners For Women Of Color
10 Apr 2018
Pre-Fall 2018 threeASFOUR presents cymaSCOPE
26 Mar 2018
Virgil Abloh Appointed Menswear Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton
26 Mar 2018

Recent Comments

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 134217728 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 71 bytes) in /hermes/bosnacweb02/bosnacweb02cg/b1537/ipw.fashreport/public_html/fashreport/wp-includes/post-formats.php on line 250