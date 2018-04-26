NYFW Bridal: Alon Livne F/W19 “EDEN”

Alon Livne is an international fashion designer considered one of the most successful designers in Israel. At the age of 22, Livne worked for Italian designer Roberto Cavalli in Florence and interned at the atelier of designer Alexander McQueen in London. Mr. Livne’s achievements are many in the world of fashion. Alon Livne is the first Israeli designer to present regularly at the International Fashion Week in New York. He has created designs for such notables as Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians.
Alon Livné has made a name for himself in the bridal market. He bought his first sewing machine at 14 and went on to attend the Shenker School of Engineering and Fashion at 17. Currently, Alon is most interested in returning a sense of fashion to the bridal niche. A much cleaner more elegant statement of love. Devoid of all the requisite sparkle and tulle.
You must log in to post a comment.