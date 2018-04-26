CelebrityDesignersEntertainmentFashionFashion ShowsNews

NYFW Bridal: Alon Livne F/W19 “EDEN”

26 Apr 2018
NEW YORK, NY April 26, 2018

Alon Livne is an international fashion designer considered one of the most successful designers in Israel. At the age of 22, Livne worked for Italian designer Roberto Cavalli in Florence and interned at the atelier of designer Alexander McQueen in London. Mr. Livne’s achievements are many in the world of fashion. Alon Livne is the first Israeli designer to present regularly at the International Fashion Week in New York. He has created designs for such notables as Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians.

Alon Livné has made a name for himself in the bridal market. He bought his first sewing machine at 14 and went on to attend the Shenker School of Engineering and Fashion at 17. Currently, Alon is most interested in returning a sense of fashion to the bridal niche. A much cleaner more elegant statement of love. Devoid of all the requisite sparkle and tulle.

His new collection “EDEN”  is inspired by the innocence and fragility portrayed in the story of Genesis, along with the femininity and empowerment following the revelation of sexuality caused by Eve’s tasting of the forbidden fruit. The collection is characterized by clean and sophisticated designs from old hollywood gowns to boho styled dresses and even eighties inspired looks.  All with a strong emphasis on detail and silhouette.  All gowns are made from luxurious italian silk in various forms – silk satin, crepe, organza and chantilly lace.
PHOTOS: Alon Livne
Bitten by the fashion bug, Errol left Hollywood and began his career as a freelance scout for Paris-based modeling agency Metropolitan. Errol went on to discover such faces as Hannelore Knuts. In 2006, Errol became the Paris Correspondent for FashionWindows. In 2010, he also started covering New York which led to his appointment as Editor-in-Chief of FashionReporters. Errol@fashionreporters.com

